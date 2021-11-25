Seven Derry schools request CO2 monitors as COVID protection: McIlveen

The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was asked about CO2 monitors by the SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

She replied: "Out of the 65 schools in the Foyle constituency, 58 have not requested CO2 monitors. Only the seven schools below have requested monitors: Gaelscoil na Daroige, St Eugene's Primary School, Longtower Primary School, St Brigid's Primary/NurserySchool, Oakgrove Integrated College, St Brigid's College and Lisneal College."