Seven photographs of Thornhill College girls receiving their GCSE results

Thornhill College was celebrating this morning with another year of outstanding results at GCSE.

School Principal Ms. Sharon Mallett stated: “We are delighted and immensely proud of all our girls who have achieved so highly in their GCSE level examinations.

“We have had outstanding results with 100 per cent of our students achieving 7 or more A*-C grades including English and Maths with half of our pupils achieving 7 or more A*A grades.

"Sixty per cent of our grades are at A*A with over 99 per cent of all grades at A*-C. Forty-eight students have achieved 9 or more A*A grades with the top achiever obtaining 11 A* grades!

“These marvellous results are the culmination of the two years’ hard work and dedication by students and teachers and the vital support of parents.

“As a school community, we value academic success however we also emphasise how important it is for each student to grow in resilience, personal responsibility, and concern for others.”

Senior teacher Greg White pictured with students Kayla Anderson and Lauren Doherty when they collected their GCSE results at Thornhill College.

Thornhill College principal Sharon Mallett congratulates Amy Grace Doherty on her amazing 10 A* grades in her GCSE examinations.

Thornhill College principal Sharon Mallett pictured with some of their high achieving GCSE students, from left, Fineen Doherty, Ella McGeady, Ellie Halpin and Hannah Molloy.

Jana Marzouk pictured with her proud family members after collecting her GCSE results at Thornhill College.