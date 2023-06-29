Social work manager Deirdre Coyle receives honorary doctorate in Derry
Social work manager Deirdre Coyle has received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University at a ceremony in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST
Ulster University conferred the honour on Ms. Coyle for her ‘outstanding contribution to social work, in particular in support of those leaving care’.
“Deirdre's work includes strategic development, service improvement and performance management in relation to care placement services, looked-after children, separated asylum seeking children, care leavers and young homeless,” Ulster University said, after the doctorate was bestowed at the Millennium Forum on Thursday.