The investment from the Department of Education’s Major Capital Works Programme, will provide a modern, seven class primary school and single nursery accommodating 170 pupils.

Education Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mark Browne said: “Today represents a key milestone for Gaelscoil Ui Dhochartaigh. The significance of this £7.2million investment will be reflected in the many benefits it will deliver for pupils, school staff and local families.

“This major project will provide modern new facilities which will help to create a positive learning environment for young people.

Education Permanent Secretary, Dr Mark Browne, cutting the sod at the new £7.2million Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh in Strabane along with Principal, Maire Ni Dhochartaigh and Chairperson of Governors, Colman Mac an Chrosain.

"It is important to acknowledge the commitment and hard work of the Principal, Governors, staff and construction & design teams in helping to bring this new build to this stage.

“Investment in our schools infrastructure is vital if we are to continue to provide a high quality education for our children and young people.”

