Special recognition for NWRC students Bronagh and Sahar in Derry

Students at North West Regional College (NWRC) have received special recognition awards at the annual Best in Further Education Celebrations at Strand Road campus.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronagh Downey received the Gerard Finnegan Memorial award recognising achievements in the areas of endeavour and accomplishment throughout her studies, while Sahar Hassan was presented with a brand-new award for 2025 – the Award for Excellence in ESOL – English for Speakers of Other Languages.

Bronagh Downey recently completed Year 2 of the Access Diploma in Science. Despite facing challenges, Bronagh was determined to complete her qualification and progress to Higher Education and has always accepted advice, guidance and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was presented to Bronagh by Eimear Finnegan, daughter of the late Gerard Finnegan.

Dr. Lynda Hegarty, Head of Faculty Life and Health Science at NWRC, Bronagh Downey, recipient of the Gerard Finnegan Memorial Award, Eimear Finnegan, Maire Finnegan, and Dr. Catherine O'Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC.

Bronagh said: "Returning to education at NWRC was one of the most positive experiences of my life. I could never have done it without the support, guidance and pastoral care I received from lecturers, the learning link, and admin and support staff."

Sahar Hassan is described as a hardworking, conscientious and inquisitive student. Judges were told she can always be trusted to be present, punctual with all homework completed. She passed all three modules of her Entry Level 3 exams and is also very generous with her time and patience while explaining new material to fellow students. She was presented with Excellence in ESOL award by Head of Faculty Clare Gallagher.

During the event at Strand Road campus, students Caiden Kyle, Callum Devlin and Kevin Conlon also received scholarships from the Honourable the Irish Society to support them in their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Strabane Campus celebration, Megan Clarke was presented with Eileen Cairns Scholarship, at Limavady Orla Hockley received the Zachary Geddis award, and Kacie Brown received the Barbara Crone Memorial Cup, while Rebecca Gavigan and Bradley Mullan received a scholarship from the Honourable the Irish Society.

Sahar Hassan was presented with a brand new award for 2025 – the Award for excellence in ESOL – English for Speakers of Other Languages. She is pictured with Clare Gallagher, Head of Faculty, and Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards.

Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, said: “These celebrations end another wonderful year at NWRC marking the personal achievements of students who have completed their studies in over 60 further education programmes across our five main campuses.

"Our academic and support staff are second to none, and I know I speak for them when I say how proud we are of all the students.”

“I also extend my congratulations to all of our Awards winners this year for their achievements and success.”

The Best in FE Awards celebrate the achievements of Further Education graduates from the College’s campuses across Derry, Strabane and Limavady.