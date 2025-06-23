Special recognition for NWRC students Bronagh and Sahar in Derry
Bronagh Downey received the Gerard Finnegan Memorial award recognising achievements in the areas of endeavour and accomplishment throughout her studies, while Sahar Hassan was presented with a brand-new award for 2025 – the Award for Excellence in ESOL – English for Speakers of Other Languages.
Bronagh Downey recently completed Year 2 of the Access Diploma in Science. Despite facing challenges, Bronagh was determined to complete her qualification and progress to Higher Education and has always accepted advice, guidance and support.
The award was presented to Bronagh by Eimear Finnegan, daughter of the late Gerard Finnegan.
Bronagh said: "Returning to education at NWRC was one of the most positive experiences of my life. I could never have done it without the support, guidance and pastoral care I received from lecturers, the learning link, and admin and support staff."
Sahar Hassan is described as a hardworking, conscientious and inquisitive student. Judges were told she can always be trusted to be present, punctual with all homework completed. She passed all three modules of her Entry Level 3 exams and is also very generous with her time and patience while explaining new material to fellow students. She was presented with Excellence in ESOL award by Head of Faculty Clare Gallagher.
During the event at Strand Road campus, students Caiden Kyle, Callum Devlin and Kevin Conlon also received scholarships from the Honourable the Irish Society to support them in their studies.
At the Strabane Campus celebration, Megan Clarke was presented with Eileen Cairns Scholarship, at Limavady Orla Hockley received the Zachary Geddis award, and Kacie Brown received the Barbara Crone Memorial Cup, while Rebecca Gavigan and Bradley Mullan received a scholarship from the Honourable the Irish Society.
Dr. Catherine O’Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, said: “These celebrations end another wonderful year at NWRC marking the personal achievements of students who have completed their studies in over 60 further education programmes across our five main campuses.
"Our academic and support staff are second to none, and I know I speak for them when I say how proud we are of all the students.”
