St. Brigid’s College build remains paused until funding becomes available, says Givan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carnhill school was among 28 shortlisted to advance to planning for redevelopment under a £794m investment allocation in the schools estate announced by the former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen in 2022.

However, it was paused last year due to funding constraints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson asked the new Minister of Education, Mr. Givan, for an update on the new school build through an Assembly Question.

St. Brigid's College.

"St. Brigid’s College was announced under the Major Capital Works Programme in March 2022. All projects which featured in this announcement were subsequently paused in April 2023 due to the current capital budget position.

“In my Statement to the Assembly on 12 February I advised that seven of the twenty-eight projects announced in March 2022 would be restarted and would progress in planning. St Brigid’s College was not one of the seven projects and thus this project remains paused at this time,” the minister said.

Mr. Givan said the St. Brigid’s College redevelopment will be reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that once further funding becomes available progress on the development of the school build will be considered.