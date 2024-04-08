St. Brigid’s College build was 11th on priority list of 28, says Education Minister Paul Givan

The St. Brigid’s College redevelopment was ranked 11th on a shortlist proposed to advance to planning under a £794m investment.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST
Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Twenty-eight schools were announced in March 2022 to advance in design under the Major Capital Works programme. St. Brigid’s College was ranked eleventh in the prioritised list.”

He was asked about the project by Sinn Féin’s Ciara Ferguson.

The projects were paused last year due to the department’s budget. In February Mr. Givan announced seven would restart although St. Brigid’s was not included.

