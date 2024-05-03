St Cecilia's College and teaching assistant Sharon Monaghan shortlisted for awards in the 'Oscars of education'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dubbed ‘the Oscars of Education’, the awards recognise the best schools and teachers across the UK’s state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

The categories for those shortlisted in Northern Ireland included Excellence in Creative Arts, two for Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year, and Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Cecilia’s College has been shortlisted in the category of Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Creative Arts and Sharon Monaghan has been shortlisted in Teaching Assistant of the Year.

St Cecilia's College.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and experts. They said that the schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said: "Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised."

Winners will be announced on June 21 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year also marked the first time Tes operated this awards programme internationally with the Tes Awards for International Schools.