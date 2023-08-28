St. Columb’s College inviting applications for a new principal
Derry’s famous St. Columb’s College is inviting applications for a new principal.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST
The Board of Governors of St. Columb's has advertised for a new principal who will be required for January 1, 2024.
The role is currently held by Belfast-native Finbar Madden, who became only the second lay principal at the famous Derry school in 2012.
Mr. Madden has taught at the school for almost three decades.
The successful applicant will become the 19th President of the 143 year-old Derry institution