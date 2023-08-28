Finbar Madden has been principal of St. Columb's College since 2012.

The Board of Governors of St. Columb's has advertised for a new principal who will be required for January 1, 2024.

The role is currently held by Belfast-native Finbar Madden, who became only the second lay principal at the famous Derry school in 2012.

Mr. Madden has taught at the school for almost three decades.