St. Columb’s old boy John McCloskey thrilled with Alumnus Illustrissimus honour

Prof. McCloskey, a globally-recognised earthquake expert at the University of Edinburgh, will return to Derry for the College Union’s Annual Dinner 2022, which will take place on March 10 in the City Hotel, after its postponement last year.

He told the ‘Journal’ he was honoured to have been recognised with an award to which the names of such influential St. Columb’s old boys as Edward Daly, John Hume, Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel and Seamus Deane have been attached.

"I couldn’t breath for 30 seconds. It is such a strange turn of events. I'm delighted. My family are very pleased.

Professor John McCloskey.

"I was unbelievably surprised because I was not one of St. Columb's College's star pupils. I was a complete waste of space! But life goes on and things change. Your priorities change, I suppose, and things have turned out fairly exciting for me,” he said.

Anyone familiar with John’s career will take the ‘waste of space’ comment with a pinch of salt.

John was at St. Columb’s from 1969 to 1976 and studied geology and physics at Queen’s graduating in 1980.

Within the academy he is recognised as one of the most influential earthquake researchers in the world.

He placed 72 on the 2010 Sunday Times list of the 100 most influential scientists mainly in recognition of his work during the Sumatra earthquake and tsunami crises.

He worked at Ulster University [formerly the University of Ulster] during which time he joined ILEX as chair of its group on university provision, which sought to progress the One Plan’s ambition for Magee College to grow to a 10,700 student cohort.

He does not believe enough is being done to expand third level provision in the city.

"At the minute I am not convinced that there is political will. If you look at the growth figures for Belfast and compare them to the growth figures for Derry, Belfast is all positive and we are all negative. It is scandalous.