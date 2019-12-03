St. Eugene’s PS to host Open Morning tomorrow

St. Eugene’s Primary School in Derry are holding an Open Morning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, and extend an open invitation to all parents to come along and see what the school has to offer prospective pupils.

Announcing the event this week, new Principal, Ms. Teresa Duggan hoped parents from across the city take time to visit the school and experience the warmth and friendly environment that St. Eugene’s offers.

‘I would ask all parents interested to take time out on Wednesday and come along to the school. We are a Catholic school with a unique, prestigious and extended history that has been serving education for over a hundred years now.

‘We are situated in the heart of the city and extend to within the beautiful grounds of St. Eugene’s Cathedral, a special place in which to learn and grow in God’s love.’

Ms. Duggan will give the Principal’s Address at 9.30am in the assembly hall followed by a tour of the school, a chance to meet the staff and pupils and witness the many positive things going on in the school.

‘Our staff are committed to providing a happy, stimulating and challenging learning environment that focuses on each child achieving high standards in a safe and caring setting – something visiting parents will see for themselves on Wednesday next,’ said Ms. Duggan.

The Principal also mentioned some of the school’s extra-curricular activities which include ‘Wrap Around Care’ offers pupils a Breakfast Club; Early Birds Club; Irish Language Club; Football; Resilience Club; Relax Kids; Gaelic; Arts and Crafts; School Choir; Swimming Club; Soccer Skills NI; as well as music tuition and many other opportunities to excel.

Any further information required can be got by contacting the school on 02871 261601.