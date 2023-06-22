St. Mary’s girls off to Philadelphia for Mercy Girl Effect Global Leadership Conference

For the first time ever, St. Mary’s College will attend the Mercy Girl Global Leadership Conference in Philadelphia.

Early Friday morning Year 13 students Zara O’Reilly, Sarah Carlin and Kate Clarke will fly out with the school’s Vice Principal, Mrs Roisin Rice.

Also accompanying the St. Mary’s College delegation is Ava McGinn, past pupil of Thornhill College, who has the honour of being invited back as one of the keynote speakers at the conference that was held online over the last few years.

Over 100 students and their chaperones will gather in Philadelphia for the conference.

The Mercy Girl Effect is a ‘mercying’ movement founded over 25 years ago as the Girls Leadership Conference.

In 2007, it was rebranded to become the Mercy Girl Effect, and affiliated with UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Organization in association with the Working Group on Girls.

The annual conference is an attempt to encourage younger Mercy citizens to think big, collaborate, network, share and consult with each other on how all can help build a world fit for all.

The invitation to the global conference came from Sister Deirdre Mullan, one the founding members of the NGO The Mercy Girl Effect. Sister Deirdre’s present ministry is with UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund.

Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal of St Mary College, wished all those travelling a safe journey and said they should enjoy the wonderful opportunity.

He said: “Saint Mary’s College was founded by the Sisters of Mercy and it is fitting that this year’s theme for the conference is ‘Supplying an Education through Mercy’.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for the young people selected to attend the conference and through the programme they will enrich their understanding of the Mercy Tradition, developing their leadership skills in the process. The school community looks forward to supporting their ideas and plans next year.”

The students from St. Mary’s participated in a rigorous selection process in order to gain a coveted place to represent the school.

Mrs Rice said: "We are absolutely delighted to be attending the conference which is being held at held at Gwynedd Mercy University in ‘the ‘States’.

"The girls will have the privilege of collaborating and networking with other young people to discuss and put into action ideas that will hopefully make the world a better place.’

1 . PHILADELPHIA BOUND!. . . .St. Mary’s Year 13 students Zara O’Reilly, Kate Clarke and Sarah Carlin pictured at the school this week before their departure to America on Friday morning where they will take part in The Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership conference in Philadelphia. The girls will be accompanied by Ms. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal on the six day trip.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) PHILADELPHIA BOUND!. . . .St. Mary’s Year 13 students Zara O’Reilly, Kate Clarke and Sarah Carlin pictured at the school this week before their departure to America on Friday morning where they will take part in The Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership conference in Philadelphia. The girls will be accompanied by Ms. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal on the six day trip.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Sarah Carlin, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Sarah Carlin, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Zara O’Reilly, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Zara O’Reilly, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4 . Kate Clarke, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Kate Clarke, heading to Philadelphia in the United States to attend the ‘Mercy Girls Effect Global Leadership’ conference on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2