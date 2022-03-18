Stephen kickstarts new career in I.T. after part time course at NWRC

The Derry man is one of hundreds of people spring-boarding into a career in I.T. after completing qualifications at NWRC that include E-Sports, Information and Creative Technologies, and Software Development.

Stephen started the Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing in September and has also completed the ISTQB Foundation certification. The 38-year-old previously worked as a Website Moderator and Customer Service Advisor for four years before kickstarting his IT career at NWRC.

He said: “I decided to enrol in the course as I wanted a new career, further prospects, and career development opportunities. I wanted a better work life balance and work schedule, so I got in touch with NWRC for more details about the course and funding that was available. Previously I had looked at a number of IT programmes and courses as I wanted to train and gain employment in the IT sector, but they all required a foundation certificate or additional requirements. However, when I saw this course, I thought it was perfect. Within 5 weeks of starting this course, I interviewed for a QA Analyst role with Synergy Learning which allows me to put into practice the knowledge and skills I’ve learned so far whilst finishing my course.”

Kevin McLaughlin, NWRC Computing Lecturer & Coordinator of the Kickstart IT Software Fundamentals Course pictured with Stephen Leppard. (picture Martin McKeown).

Stephen added: “I would advise anyone who is interested in a career within I.T. and wondering should they go for it to please get in touch with the Business Support Centre at NWRC who will be able to help you explore courses and funding options.”

Kevin McLaughlin, NWRC Computing Lecturer and Coordinator of the Kickstart IT Software Fundamentals Course, said: “The Software Fundamentals Diploma is delivered part-time one day a week for a nine-month period and includes assignments and modules which make up a portfolio of work. The course content is designed for people of all levels and gives students the opportunity to train and gain employment in the IT Sector which is growing rapidly with various roles.”

Tory Kerley, Head of People at Synergy Learning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Stephen to the team. The ability to hire directly from a highly relevant course is a huge advantage as an employer whilst also giving us the opportunity to provide real-world opportunities for students.”

For more information about the KickStart IT programme visit, www.nwrc.ac.uk/courses/software-testing-level-4-diploma

or www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/kickstart-it-programmeTory said: “Working with the college and allowing us to develop this partnership to hire ambitious students who are looking to develop their career in this positive way like Stephen is a really exciting prospect for us, especially within the tech recruitment space which can be extremely competitive.”