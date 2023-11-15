Students 'find their voice' through Lyra McKee Literacy Legacy event at Ulster University
Part of Ulster’s wider Belfast Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary programme of events, the Finding Your Voice, Lyra McKee Literacy workshop invited participants to consider Lyra’s legacy to channel their own thoughts and creative means of expression.
Professor Malachy Ó’Néill, Director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University said: “Lyra McKee is a hugely inspirational figure in Northern Ireland – a celebrated young journalist, campaigner and talented creative writer.
"Since our inaugural workshop in 2021, we have welcomed over 300 students in her memory and ‘Finding Your Voice’ is very much at the heart of our Belfast Good Friday Agreement programme of events through which we will continue Lyra’s Legacy to inform and inspire young creative minds of the future.”
During the session, the AS level English, History and Politics students were given expert guidance on the creative writing process by Ulster University's Research Director in English Language and Literature, Dr Frank Ferguson and were guided in the ways and importance of journalism by Leona O’Neill, Lecturer in Journalism, Ulster University.
Participants also had the opportunity to explore aspects of creative writing and reporting, including approaches to setting, characterisation, visualisation and what makes an effective opening paragraph.
Students shared their thoughts on what they learnt.
George Taylor from St Joseph’s said: “It was great to experience a lecture environment and gave me new insights and a different way of approaching my writing.”
Hannah Hyndman from Lisneal said: “I found it really useful for my English exam coming up, we learned about language devices and how to construct a paragraph and what is the most important piece of the story.”
Grace Gallagher from St Mary’s said: “I found it really fun and enjoyable, I found myself learning different skills from the lectures involved. Dr Frank Ferguson was very informative & enthusiastic. I’ve been on campus before for Open day for paramedic science and studying at Ulster is one of my top choices.”
Ulster University will support the future publication of student articles including short stories, poetry or news articles on a variety of platforms.