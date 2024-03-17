Students hone their entrepreneurial skills on Generation Innovation Impact Day in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The students received training on developing an innovation-focused mindset and other skills.
The event was facilitated by the Catalyst Generation Innovation Team and was aimed at students interested in accelerating their career development, gaining awareness of the skills needed for tomorrow’s world and learning how to build an innovation mindset through ‘Design Thinking’ training.
Speaking about the initiative, Generation Innovation programme manager Ally Armstrong said: “Generation Innovation aims to inform, upskill and empower the young people of this generation to thrive as the next leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs of the future.
“This work experience programme is a unique opportunity for young people to challenge their minds in a new way and start building an innovation mindset.
“I would encourage anyone interested, regardless of background to apply to this programme if they have an interest in innovation, and gaining a real working experience with some of the most exciting companies in NI.”
The Generation Innovation Impact Day is an opportunity for young people to learn more about the innovative work experience programme which begins in June and will host 200 students with household business names such as Bank of Ireland, Ernst and Young, Aveva, Allstate and PwC.
The Generation Innovation Work Experience Programme will be held at the Millennium Forum from June 11 to 14.
Visit https://www.generationinnovation.co/work-experience-programme for more information and applications close on March 19.