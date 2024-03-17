Students hone their entrepreneurial skills on Generation Innovation Impact Day in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The students received training on developing an innovation-focused mindset and other skills.

The event was facilitated by the Catalyst Generation Innovation Team and was aimed at students interested in accelerating their career development, gaining awareness of the skills needed for tomorrow’s world and learning how to build an innovation mindset through ‘Design Thinking’ training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the initiative, Generation Innovation programme manager Ally Armstrong said: “Generation Innovation aims to inform, upskill and empower the young people of this generation to thrive as the next leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs of the future.

Generation Innovation Impact Day.

“This work experience programme is a unique opportunity for young people to challenge their minds in a new way and start building an innovation mindset.

“I would encourage anyone interested, regardless of background to apply to this programme if they have an interest in innovation, and gaining a real working experience with some of the most exciting companies in NI.”

The Generation Innovation Impact Day is an opportunity for young people to learn more about the innovative work experience programme which begins in June and will host 200 students with household business names such as Bank of Ireland, Ernst and Young, Aveva, Allstate and PwC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Generation Innovation Work Experience Programme will be held at the Millennium Forum from June 11 to 14.