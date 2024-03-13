Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The debating event for Donegal ETB schools occurred in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

Teams from eight schools battled it out in the opening quarter finals. The four successful teams in the quarter finals went into the Cup Competition while the four unsuccessful teams went into the Plate Competition, which was won by Deele College in Raphoe.

The eight quarter finalists were: Moville Community College, Crana College in Buncrana, Errigal College in Letterkenny, Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, Deele College in Raphoe, Magh Éne College in Bundoran, Mulroy College in Milford and St Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs.

Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley presents Crana College with the Donegal ETB Debate Forum Cup at the Donegal ETB inaugural school’s debating competition in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny. Photo Clive Wasson

Almost fifty students debated for and against a range of motions that reflected the five ethos values of an ETB school: excellence in education, care, equality, community and respect.

The motions included: Excellence in Education: Quality education should always focus on maths and science rather than the arts.

Care: It is immoral for people to own pets; Equality: The voting age should be lowered to 16 to ensure that young people have an equal say in the democratic process; Community: Social media has improved human communication; Respect: Dress codes in schools should be flexible and inclusive to respect individual expressions of identity, provided they do not disrupt the learning environment.

The idea for this inaugural competition amongst Donegal ETB’s schools came from Errigal College English teacher Jonathan Sellick. Jonathan said about the competition: “Debate is such a vital component of modern society, and it is exciting to give the students the opportunity to showcase their talents in a formal way like this. The standard on display has been exceptionally high, and the students deserve the utmost praise.”

Donegal ETB Forum Plate runners-up Moville Community College. Photo Clive Wasson

The competition took place during national ETB Week, which celebrated Ireland's sixteen Education and Training Boards and the education and training services their schools, colleges and Further Education and Training (FET) centres provide to primary, post-primary and FET students across Ireland.

Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools, Dr Martin Gormley noted: “It was a great experience for all our students who were well coached and prepared for the debates by their teachers. We were also delighted to welcome back many of our retired staff who with other ETB staff members helped to Chair and Adjudicate during the day. There were also students on each of the adjudication panels which helped to promote student voice.”