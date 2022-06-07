Summer holiday food grant of £13.50 per child per week

Families of children entitled to free school meals will be able to avail of summer holiday food grant of £13.50 per child per week, the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced this morning.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:00 am

The grant will run from July 1 to August 31, 2022.

It will provide financial assistance to families whose children are entitled to a free school meal during term time and eligible at the end of June 2022.

Families will receive £13.50 per week for each entitled child.

The Minister said: “School holidays can create significant financial pressure for parents on low incomes and the ongoing cost of living crisis is causing further strain on household budgets across Northern Ireland. That is why I am allocating £12.6million funding to provide the families of children entitled to free school meals with additional financial support over the summer holidays.

“At a time when many families are already financially vulnerable, this payment will help to ensure that more than 100,000 of our children and young people can continue to access healthy, nutritious food this summer.

“This is an anxious time for many low income parents and I hope confirmation of this payment will provide some reassurance to them and alleviate some of the pressure they are experiencing.”

