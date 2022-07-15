Summer Scheme at St. Joseph’s Boys School in Derry

The summer scheme programme is designed to ease the transition from primary to secondary school and there is evidence that attendance on these schemes leads to positive attitudes to learning, increased self-esteem and promotes friendships. There is also the practical benefit of understanding the physical layout of the big school.

St. Joseph’s specific aims for their summer schools programme last week were to allow pupils to see their new school environment; to allow the staff to familiarise ourselves with the new pupils, including identifying any additional needs they may have; to build more deep-rooted relationships with our local feeder schools with a view to increasing pupil numbers; and to improve the educational attainment of disadvantaged children, ensuring gains in primary school are not lost on transfer.

Speaking after the week’s successful scheme, Mr. Peter Smith, Senior-Teacher-in-Charge, said: “We were absolutely delighted this year to welcome 8 students from the Waterside area where we have been doing extensive work to promote our school as a post-primary destination. The aim of our summer programme, drawing on the evidence of best practice, was to deliver a short summer school offering a blend of academic education and enrichment activities and we were very confident that these boys would have a stellar week. We were not disappointed!”

This year’s summer programme had an eclectic blend of unique experiences including Minecraft, Sport, Science, History, Literacy and Technology all of which included a plethora of outdoor learning.

Mr. Smith added: “It was a superb introduction for these young men this week but we have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

