‘Superb fundraising’ for Trócaire by students at St. Joseph’s School

The Westway school pupils engaged in a range of activities and took to social media platforms to increase takings. Events ranged from a ‘Calorific Bun Sale’ to ‘Sponge The Teacher’.

Vice-principal, Mrs Ciara Deane praised the pupils for their sterling work, and joked that the ‘Sponge The Teacher’ fundraiser may have been payback.

“It was no surprise that this activity gained so much support but it’s worth noting the boys’ excellence whilst waiting their turn, eager to get their own back after relentless homework no doubt!”

The vice-principal also thanked Ms. Lagan for coordinating the six weeks fundraiser, adding the hard-working form teachers for inspiring their students during assemblies and in classes.

“All of the classes were fully invested in picking up the award for the charity cup for the highest fund-raising amount but this year it saw joint winners with Mrs Meehan’s and Ms Roddy’s classes taking the accolades.”

She also made special mention of outstanding efforts of first year student Ryad and his fantastic solo efforts in raising so much money this year for Trócaire.

“Certainly, well done Ryad! The spirit of the charity award celebrates our students’ willingness to help others, and in their own time of need, to think of others.”

EASTER EGGS. . . . .Year 8 students from St. Josephâ€TMs Boys School pictured on Wednesday last with their Easter eggs, received for all their hard work in raising funds for Trocaire over the six week lenten period. Included are back left are Mr. Dan Maud with Kai Connelly and Coran McCauley and a Derry City signed football shirt, part of the Easter raffle to help raise money. Centre at back is Mrs. Martina McCarron, Principal and Mrs. Ciara Deane, Vice Principal, handing over Easter eggs to Logan White and Shay Bogle. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Addressing the students on Thursday when handing over the Easter eggs and congratulating them for their efforts, Principal Mrs Martina McCarron added: “Our students and staff have been busy contributing to the Trócaire appeal over Lent for many years now, buying buns and raffle tickets and even sponging our esteemed teachers.

“The funds raised are truly amazing especially when times are so hard for everyone. I speak on behalf of us all when I say we appreciate the generosity of our families and staff with their ongoing support for the Lenten Appeal.”