Taoiseach Simon Harris in Derry: Full speech from John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair Lecture 2024

Below is the text of the speech delivered by An Taoiseach Simon Harris at Ulster University’s Derry campus on Monday September 16, 2024 as he delivered the annual John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair Lecture on the theme of ‘Towards creating a future as great as our dreams allow’.

It’s an honour to stand here in Derry, a city that bears the marks of struggle, but also shines with the hope of peace - a peace that John Hume did more than anyone to achieve. My thanks to Professor Mo Hume, John Hume Junior, and the John and Pat Hume Foundation for this invitation, and to Ulster University for hosting today’s event.

I can think of no better venue for this lecture - a campus steeped in the complex history of this city that is pivotal in shaping its future; an institution educating the leaders of tomorrow is a fitting place to remember giants of the past.

Mo bhuíochas libh ar fad as a bheith linn inniu.

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking at Ulster University's Derry campus. (Photo: Matt Mackey)

Is mór an onóir dom a bheith in bhur dteannta chun saol agus saothar John Hume agus Tip O’Neill a cheiliúradh.

We meet today to remember two giants, John Hume and Tip O’Neill, to ask ourselves how we can continue the legacy they built.

As soon as you become a well-known political figure you are often asked to name your political heroes. I have never hesitated in sharing mine. John Hume has always been an inspiration to me because he taught me that nothing in this world is impossible. He inspired me to believe that politics could be a noble profession, because he proved that politics and dialogue could bring about peace and change our island story forever.

When John Hume died in August 2020 I mourned his great loss. And when I became Taoiseach earlier this year, I thought about all the lessons to be learned from studying his career and applying his approach to the challenges we face. John was a teacher and all those who care about the future of this island are his students. His life contains lessons for all of us. Here are five I thought were worth reflecting on today.

Taoiseach Simon Harris with Ulster University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew visiting the site at the Derry campus on which a new teaching and student services building will be developed, supported by cross border investment from the Irish Government and University reserves.

First, is the power of dialogue and diplomacy. I believe in the power of dialogue, even with those I strongly disagree with. John Hume’s unwavering commitment to negotiation, discussion, and finding common ground - no matter how difficult or prolonged – has shaped my own approach to politics, and my belief that all of us should consider collaboration and consensus-building as crucial.

John Hume also taught us courage. I hugely admired his willingness to stand firm on his principles, even in the face of great opposition and personal danger. Whether it’s about respecting those who are different, advocating for a fairer society, or working towards peace, he inspires us to remain steadfast in the face of angry mobs as well as political pressures.

He also taught us about the need to have a vision for a better society. John Hume’s ability to see beyond immediate crises and envision a long-term solution for peace transformed how I think about lasting change. His laser-like focus on human dignity, equality, and reconciliation should be our guide to achieving a vision of a broader, fairer, and more just Ireland.

John Hume also taught us about persistence and patience. His decades-long commitment to peace, despite setbacks and blockages, shows all of us the importance of perseverance. Patience, combined with determination, is often the most effective way to achieve profound, lasting reform.

And finally, John Hume’s belief in respecting Diversity—cultural, political, religious – has always struck a chord with me an so many others.

My favourite John Hume quote is from his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, about how ‘difference is the essence of humanity’ and how ‘the answer to difference is to respect it’. It is a line I quote regularly on social media. I believe we all need to strive to create an inclusive Ireland where differences are celebrated, and where everyone’s voice is heard.

Real enemy is fear

For far too long, the real enemy on our island has been fear. Fear of what is different. Fear caused by ignorance and intolerance. Fear that leads to violence and hate. In recent times, in both North and South, we’ve witnessed disturbing acts of violence against minorities, the senseless destruction of property, and the unleashing of blind fury against innocent people in our communities.

Every attack is an assault on our society and our values. The truth is we are all different. We all have a valuable contribution to make. We don’t need to be afraid. When faced with those who seek to sow hate, racism, and division, I remember the lessons and the legacy of John Hume. Peace is never born from anger or exclusion.

Today, we must go beyond condemning violence - we must confront the ignorance that breeds it and the intolerance that fuels it. We must actively work to educate, engage, and uplift every corner of this island, ensuring that no one is left out of the conversation or the promise of a peaceful future. The real fight is against those who perpetuate hatred, and the ignorance that allows it to thrive. Together, through education, understanding, and relentless dialogue, we can defeat our shared enemy. This is our home, and we must build it on a foundation of respect, inclusivity, and understanding.

A Champion of Peace and Democracy

John Hume envisioned a society where dignity, equality, and mutual respect were the foundation of everyday life. In a time when violence was presented by some as the only solution, John had the courage to reject it. John’s courage, his commitment, and his perseverance to create a framework for long-lasting peace on this island - by ‘spilling our sweat instead of our blood’ - gave hope in times of despair, insecurity and threat. We owe him so much for sustaining this mission tirelessly for three decades.

John’s legacy is more than one of political success: it is one of moral clarity. In a divided society, he stood for unity - not as a passive ideal, but as an active commitment to change. John never saw the ‘Irish question’ as one simply about borders, he knew it was about the quality of our lives - about our right to be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.

John Hume’s vision for Northern Ireland was rooted in a profound belief in the power of partnership. He understood that true peace could only emerge through power-sharing, where all voices - nationalist, unionist, and beyond - were heard. He championed the indispensability of both North-South and East-West relationships, knowing that our shared future depended on these vital connections. At the heart of his approach were the unshakable principles of democracy and equality – the only foundations upon which lasting peace can be built.

Peace was finally achieved thanks to a collective effort from political leaders on all sides, supported by the Irish and British governments, and bolstered by the unwavering commitment of the United States and the European Union. John’s tireless work culminated in the historic Good Friday Agreement. It was an achievement so monumental that it earned him, alongside David Trimble, the Nobel Peace Prize - a fitting tribute to the courage and wisdom that guided his every step.

For over 26 years, we have reaped the blessings of peace – a peace Hume made possible through sheer determination and political mastery. But peace, as he well knew, is not an end but a beginning, and the work of reconciliation continues to this day. It is our generation’s challenge to complete the dream he so bravely pursued.

As we all know, even the greatest heroes do not walk alone. John Hume always credited the steadfast partner by his side - his wife, Pat. A leader and peacemaker in her own right, Pat Hume was a beacon of strength for Derry and far beyond. As a schoolteacher, she witnessed firsthand the struggles of her community, yet she always saw the possibilities of a brighter Ireland. Countless former students remember the spark of imagination she kindled in their young minds.

Pat was John’s closest confidante, a source of wisdom and diplomacy. One colleague fittingly called her the SDLP’s ‘ultimate diplomat.’ When John was in Strasbourg or the United States, it was Pat who ensured they both stayed connected to the pulse of the city, all while raising a family under the constant shadow of threat.

I am looking forward to hearing about the plans for the Hume Centre of Leadership for Peaceful Change, which will be established here in Derry. It will serve as a beacon for peacemakers from around the world, continuing John and Pat’s mission of hope, action, and positive change.

The Hume Centre will be a fitting tribute to their legacy - a place where the ideals of leadership, peace, and education come together to build a better future for Derry, the North West, and beyond. The profound grief that swept across Derry, and indeed the entire island, following Pat’s passing just a year after John’s, was a reflection of the love and respect they both commanded. Together, they formed a formidable team - a partnership that changed the course of history for us all. Their legacy lives on in the countless lives they touched, the peace they forged, and the brighter future they inspired. Today, on my first official visit to Derry as Taoiseach, I want to say, ‘Thank you, Pat’, ‘Thank you, John’.

Tip O'Neill: The Power of Partnership

John Hume understood that peace in Northern Ireland required international support, and he found a courageous ally in Tip O’Neill, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Tip O’Neill’s deep commitment to the island of Ireland was instrumental in reimagining the role the United States could play in our peace process. Together, Hume and O’Neill, with the help of the rest of the Four Horsemen - Ted Kennedy, Pat Moynihan, and Hugh Carey – transformed the Irish-American relationship, bringing the influence and resources of the United States to bear on our most urgent challenges.

The Four Horsemen championed the conditions for peace at the highest levels. During our darkest days they recognised subtleties and respected complexities, when others pushed crude simplifications. They invested their political capital and advocated for the cause of peace with successive U.S. Presidents - from Presidents Carter and Reagan through to President Clinton and beyond. They also embedded a level of bipartisan solidarity that successive U.S. Administrations have upheld ever since. The peace process as we know it would not have been possible without their intervention and dedication.

Tip O’Neill’s contribution is a reminder that peace is an ongoing effort. The partnerships nurtured by O’Neill, Hume, and others remain vital today, exemplified by the continued work of Tip’s daughter, Susan, at the Ireland Funds. The same vision and commitment must continue to guide us in the pursuit of a peaceful and better future.

What next for the island of Ireland?

If John and Tip were here today, they wouldn’t dwell on past achievements. They would challenge us to ask, ‘What’s next?’ Yes, the Good Friday Agreement is a remarkable achievement, but it only marks the beginning of our responsibility.

Today, the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are functioning again, and there’s a new energy in our relationships, both North-South and East-West. This is an opportunity we cannot afford to waste.

We face challenges, certainly. Political stability has been elusive, and reconciliation remains incomplete. But the future John Hume dreamed of is still within our grasp, and we must work together to make it a reality.

It has now been more than seven months since the restoration of the Executive and Assembly, and I have already had several constructive and positive engagements with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly. Their leadership, alongside the return of the Executive in February, has injected fresh energy into politics in Northern Ireland and opened new possibilities for North-South cooperation.

Since April, we’ve held two Plenary meetings of the North-South Ministerial Council, including one just last Friday, which I had the privilege to host at Dublin Castle. These meetings underscore the renewed momentum in cross-border collaboration, a cornerstone of our shared future.

We are also witnessing a new era in British-Irish relations. My recent meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer have set in motion a much-needed reset of relations between our two Governments. I have always believed – and this remains unshakable – that the peace process thrives when the British and Irish Governments act in full partnership as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement.

Unilateralism failed in the past, as seen in the ill-judged attempts to address the legacy of the Troubles while ignoring the rights of victims’ families.

Today, we are restoring a genuine sense of partnership, ensuring that together we address the critical issues that underpin lasting peace, progress, and reconciliation.

The Irish Government is fully committed to strengthening relationships across all political traditions on this island, and to rebuilding trust where it has been eroded. We know the scars of history run deep, and the wounds of the Troubles still linger. Even more reason to seize this opportunity and work to achieve real progress.

The institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, which John Hume was so instrumental in creating, are now fully functioning once again. This essential framework for peace is not merely a symbol – it is the practical vehicle through which we can deliver real change, North and South, East and West.

Here in this city, that has witnessed some of the darkest as well as the brightest moments of our history over the last century, I have a clear message. I am unwavering in my commitment to seeing the Good Friday Agreement implemented to its full potential. This isn’t about politics – it’s about people. The Good Friday Agreement was a decision of the people of the Island, North and South. We must not rest until the vision of peace, prosperity, and equality for all is fully realised.

A Shared Prosperity

Through the Shared Island initiative, we are building a future of economic prosperity and mutual respect. Here in the North West, we’re investing in transport, education, and cross-border cooperation. This is about more than infrastructure – it’s about creating opportunities for every person on this island, no matter their background.

Our work goes beyond economics. As John Hume taught us, true peace is built on relationships – on understanding, empathy, and connection. We’re investing in programmes that connect young people, cultural groups, and communities across divides, strengthening the fabric of our shared island.

Standing here in the North West, I remember the lessons of John Hume, the need for courage, the need for a vision for a better society, the need for persistence and patience.

We are acting on those lessons, working hand in hand with the Executive to develop real connection, for example:

In transport connectivity – like the A5 road upgrade, with a €600m contribution which I hope will mean ground will be broken this year.

In education – an investment in our young people and the future leaders of the island, with a new collaborative programme being agreed.

and

In tourism – aligning the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

The relationship between Donegal and Derry has always been special. John Hume believed in the power of cross-border cooperation, and today we honour that belief through initiatives like the North West Strategic Growth Partnership and the Shared Island Local Authority development scheme.

On a larger scale, we’re fostering strategic, island-wide cooperation like never before.

In February we launched the largest ever package of all-island investment commitments.

We’ve committed €24m in support from the Shared Island fund to reduce educational disadvantage in schools.

Our enterprise agencies are collaborating more deeply than ever before.

Together, we’re taking on the global challenges of climate change, biodiversity, water and sustainable food systems through our two new Research and Innovation Co-Centres.

This is the kind of North/South and East/West partnership John Hume envisioned. It’s the type of collaboration that will carry us forward, and it’s why we remain steadfast in our pursuit of more ambitious, trusting, and imaginative cooperation, across all aspects of our society.

Of course, there will be road bumps, as John often reminded us, but we must keep our eyes looking forward.

The work we are doing now – whether in infrastructure, education, tourism, or research – is creating a new future.

It is a future where every person on this island, regardless of their background, feels the benefits of peace and prosperity.

And so, in the spirit of John Hume’s unyielding optimism, we push forward – striving to deepen connections across all communities, political traditions, and touching everyone’s lives. We will continue to create opportunities, break down barriers, and, as John said, ‘create a future as great as our dreams allow’. There is much more to be done, but I know, working together, we can achieve it.

Visit to Derry

On my visit today I’ve been privileged to experience the vibrant sense of community that defines this great city. Like Ulster University, Derry holds its past close but remains open to new opportunities, new ideas, and a bright future.

This morning, I had the pleasure of meeting Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at the Guildhall, where we discussed her vision for Derry – a city on the rise with a deep sense of identity and a commitment to embracing change. As the first black mayor in Northern Ireland, her story is also a powerful example of the diversity and dynamism of identity on this island.

I also visited Strand Road PSNI Station, where I acknowledged the crucial work of the officers in keeping communities safe.

Their efforts, especially in confronting recent unrest and supporting North-South cooperation to tackle extremism, are essential for ensuring that everyone here can live free from intimidation and fear.

An excellent example of this city’s diverse cultural tapestry is found in the New Gate Arts and Culture Centre in the Fountain Estate. Later this afternoon, members of the North West Cultural Partnership initiative will show me around their new cultural centre and discuss their ground-breaking outreach work, including their upcoming performance in Dublin City Hall for Culture Night on Friday.

Earlier, I was pleased to join the CEOs of the Tourism Bodies from across the island to mark the progress we’ve made through the Shared Island Fund.

Derry understands, perhaps more than any other city, the importance of a university as a centre of gravity for progress and opportunity.

That’s why, when I was Minister for Further and Higher Education, I made it a priority to secure significant investment for Ulster University’s campus right here in Derry. This commitment is part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement, supporting the expansion of higher education and economic opportunity for young people in the North West.

Here today I want to affirm the Government’s partnership with Ulster University: on the new teaching building; on resourcing student healthcare training places; and on working with the Executive, Councils and other partners to take up the next generation of opportunities for this region and the island as a whole.

I also want to acknowledge and to encourage Ulster University’s strong commitment to deepening cross-border cooperation – with the Atlantic Technological University with the other institutions of the North West Tertiary Education Cluster; and with university and research partners rights across Ireland, Great Britain and beyond. I know that Vice-Chancellor Bartholomew is committed to this.

Conclusion

Peace, prosperity, and reconciliation are not gifts that are bestowed on us. We have to earn them every single day.

Our mission should be to lift each other up, instead of trying to knock each other down.

To embrace diversity and difference, instead of being afraid of it.

Our challenge in the 21st century is to dare to dream of an Ireland that’s united by its diversity, not divided by its differences.

Together, let’s create a future where every voice is heard, every hope realised, and every person empowered.

Thank you.