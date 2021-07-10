Children from Termoncanice Primary School Nursery pictured at their graduation ceremony with staff members, seated from left, Lauren McLaughlin and Ann Marie Diamond, teacher. Standing are Hilary Hargan, left, and Nuala McDermott. (3105PG69)

Termoncanice Primary School in 2013 - a story told in 84 pictures

Whether learning, welcoming relatives to the school or excelling on the sports field, the children of Termoncanice Primary School had a very active year in 2013.

Saturday, 10th July 2021, 12:28 pm

As part of our weekly wander through the primary school archive, we’ve put together this slideshow of photographic memories. We hope you enjoy it.

Getting a manicure at the North West Regional College Hair and Beauty Academy are Termoncanice Primary School pupils Caitlin Begley and Dearbhla O'Kane, with lecturer Edel Mullan, second right, and student Shannon Irwin. (2405PG19)

Termoncanice Primary School pupils Mia Doherty, seated, and Sinead Heaney enjoy Tuesday's pamper session with North West Regional College Hair and Beauty Academy students Laura Bradley, left, and Edelle Bradley. (2405PG21)

Termoncanice Primary School pupils, from left, Lydia Mullan, Leah Kelly and Sophie McIvor, enjoy their pamper session at the North West Regional College Hair and Beauty Academy with student Chloe Stewart. (2405PG18)

Termoncanice PS students who are in the school drama production. (2505Jb27)

