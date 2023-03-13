Tetanus, diphtheria, polio, HPV and meningitis vaccines roll out for teenagers who missed them during COVID

Teenage immunisations include the 3-in-1 teenage booster (tetanus, diphtheria and polio), the MenACWY, which protects against four strains of meningococcal bacteria which cause meningitis and blood poisoning (septicaemia) and the HPV vaccine (human papilloma virus) which protects against cervical, head and neck cancers.

Western Trust vaccination teams will be attending colleges and university campuses locally as follows: Tuesday March 21, NWRC Strand Road 10.00am-3.00pm; Wednesday March 22, Ulster University Magee, 10.00am-3.00pm; Tuesday March 28, NWRC Strabane 10.00am-3.00pm; Wednesday March 29, NWRC Limavady 10.00am-3.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinics are open to all registered students who are NI residents. No booking is required as these will be walk-in clinics, but students are encouraged to check their vaccination status prior to attending. They may have received an immunisation card or letter confirming they have had these vaccinations, or a parent/guardian may be able to help. The vaccinations may also have been recorded in the Personal Child Health Record (the ‘Red Book’).

NWRC's Strand Road Campus.

A spokesperson said: “If you cannot confirm your vaccination status, the vaccination team will be able to check records on the day of the visit. They will also be happy to answer questions about the vaccinations.

“It is important to make an informed decision about whether or not to receive these vaccinations. To find out more about the vaccines see pha.site/teenageleaflets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you wish to discuss further please contact the Western Trust Vaccination Team 028 71345171 Ext 215465.”

Ulster University Magee.