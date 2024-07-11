With the new school year fast-approaching, parents of primary school leavers face sending their children off to secondary school.
But picking out the right one isn’t always easy, and sometimes with multiple local options available, there’s a difficult choice to be made.
The guide ranks secondary schools based on two different performance factors; the amount of A*, A and B grades earned out of the total number of A Levels sat by students, and the amount of A* and A grade equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system) out of the total number of GCSE exams sat.
While exam performance isn’t everything when it comes to what makes a school good, it can be an important indicator that students are being supported to reach their full potential.
Here’s the schools that came out on top:
1. Lumen Christi College
Taking out the top spot according to the Times’ calculations is Lumen Christi, a mixed Catholic grammar school in Derry. It was the 17th top ranked school overall across the UK.
Last year 87.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 79.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google
2. Friends’ School Lisburn
Friends’ School is a Quaker-affiliated grammar school in Lisburn. Like Lumen Christi it is selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place.
Last year 87.7% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 77% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google
3. Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock
This is a Catholic grammar school in Knock, East Belfast. It is also selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place.
Last year 90% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 72.1% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google
4. St Mary’s Grammar School
St Mary’s is a Catholic grammar school in Magherafelt, County Londonderry. It is once again selective, meaning students may have to pass an exam to secure a place.
Last year 88.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 73.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google
