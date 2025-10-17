The five pioneering MacKillip Sisters - Our Space 41

Ninety years ago on 22 October 1936, sadness greeted the death of Margaret MacKillip who, with her four sisters, had played a striking role in education locally and across the island.

Coleraine-born Margaret had no teacher training, but by 1873 ran the Preparatory Department of Londonderry Academical Institution, Academy Road (which later amalgamated with Foyle College).

In 1877 free secondary education was 70 years in the future. (Women could still not graduate from UK universities). But Margaret as principal with her sisters, Jane, Mary and Sara opened the Ladies Collegiate College at 11 Queen Street. They started with 9 ‘day girls’ and the ‘Misses MacKillips’ taught them the same subjects as in boys’ schools.

Later re-named Victoria High School, in both 1890 and 1891 it was named the best girls’ school in Ireland and moved to larger premises at Crawford Square which became the MacKIllip home. The 1911 Census shows the School had 74 boarding pupils from all over Ireland and even England and Scotland. The former school space now houses “Crawford Fitness” and 21 apartments.

The school at 19 Crawford Square and Margaret MacKillip.

Eventually it amalgamated with St Lurach’s School, founded in 1900 at Lawrence Hill, to create Londonderry High School and, in 1928, moved to the former Duncreggan house of businessman William Tillie. Past pupils donated the playing fields there, now owned by Ulster University.

Members of Great James Street Presbyterian Church, the remarkable five sisters, Margaret, Mary, Sara, Jane and Caroline dedicated their lives to girls’ post-primary education. They are buried together in our City Cemetery.