Thornhill College Principal Sharon Mallet hails ‘wonderful success’ of pupils in A-Level examinations

Thornhill College Principal Sharon Mallett has expressed pride in the class of 2022/23 following their ‘wonderful success’ in the recent A-Level examinations.

Ms. Mallet said the school was celebrating another year of excellent results.

She stated: "We are delighted and extremely proud of all our students who have achieved wonderful success in their A level Examinations. Approximately 90 per cent of our students have achieved 3 or more A*-C grades or equivalent, with almost 2/3rds achieving 3 or more A*- B grades or equivalent and an outstanding 38 students achieving all grades at A or A*.

"These consistently high achieving performances reflect the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the vital support of parents.”

The Thornhill Principal said the latest cohort of school leavers were leaving with a lot more than their academic qualifications.

“As a school community, we value academic success however we also emphasise how important it is for each student to grow in resilience, personal responsibility and concern for others.

“These skills and qualities will leave them well placed to make significant contributions to society.”

1 . Mr Declan McCay (Head of Senior School) Emma Corns (Head Girl) and Ms Claire Barr (Head of Year 14) Mr Declan McCay (Head of Senior School) Emma Corns (Head Girl) and Ms Claire Barr (Head of Year 14) Photo: Thornhill Photo Sales

2 . Thornhill College principal Ms Sharon Mallett congratulates Head Girl Emma Corns on her outstanding achievements Thornhill College principal Ms Sharon Mallett congratulates Head Girl Emma Corns on her outstanding achievements Photo: Thornhill College Photo Sales

3 . Year 14 Thornhill College girls celebrating their fantastic outcomes at the school Year 14 Thornhill College girls celebrating their fantastic outcomes at the school Photo: Thornhill College Photo Sales