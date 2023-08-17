Thornhill College Principal Sharon Mallet hails ‘wonderful success’ of pupils in A-Level examinations
Ms. Mallet said the school was celebrating another year of excellent results.
She stated: "We are delighted and extremely proud of all our students who have achieved wonderful success in their A level Examinations. Approximately 90 per cent of our students have achieved 3 or more A*-C grades or equivalent, with almost 2/3rds achieving 3 or more A*- B grades or equivalent and an outstanding 38 students achieving all grades at A or A*.
"These consistently high achieving performances reflect the hard work and dedication of students and teachers and the vital support of parents.”
The Thornhill Principal said the latest cohort of school leavers were leaving with a lot more than their academic qualifications.
“As a school community, we value academic success however we also emphasise how important it is for each student to grow in resilience, personal responsibility and concern for others.
“These skills and qualities will leave them well placed to make significant contributions to society.”