Tom Doherty secures place on US scholarship programme

He is among 61 students from across the north on the British Council's Study USA programme.

This enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to the north.

Derry student Tom (23), a graduate in Renewable Energy Engineering at Ulster University, has been placed at Ferrum College, Virginia.

Tom Doherty.

He said: “I enjoy experiencing new cultures and meeting people from all over the world so I thought the Study USA programme would be a good opportunity to do so while adding a valuable experience to my personal portfolio making me more employable in future.

"I feel I will benefit most from this opportunity by networking as much as possible - being able to show employers that I have an international and adaptable mindset.”

Three other students from Co. Derry - Aoibheann McElwee (Magherafelt), Shauna McAtamney (Castledawson) and Fionnuala Keane (Kilrea) - are also on the programme.

Aoibheann and Shauna, both past pupils at St.Pius X College Magherafelt are off to West Virginia and Tennessee. Aoibheann (22), is currently training to become a Primary School Teacher at St Mary’s University College, Belfast and is set for Davis & Elkins College, West Virginia. While Shauna (21), a recent graduate of Law with Criminology at Ulster University will spend the next year at Maryville College, Tennessee.

Speaking ahead of her departure, Aoibheann said: “I have always wanted to take part in the Study USA programme since I first heard about it in Secondary School, as I am fascinated with the American way of life and have visited many times.

"I will grasp all opportunities to develop both personally and professionally. I am confident and independent and therefore looking forward to exploring campus life and the surrounding areas. I look forward to representing my college, the British Council and Ireland.”

Shauna said: “I decided to apply to the Study USA programme because I feel it is important to put yourself forward for every opportunity as you never know what you are capable of. When I was awarded a place on the programme I felt it was too big of an opportunity to turn down.

"I have always had a passion for travel and study and finally, I’ve the opportunity to fulfil my passion. I was meant to depart to the US last year but due to the global pandemic, Study USA did not go ahead. I am very grateful my place was kept for this academic year and I cannot wait to depart.”

Fionnuala (20), a previous pupil at Loretto College, Coleraine, is currently an Economics student at Queen’s University Belfast. She is heading to McKendree University, Illinois.

She said: “I wanted to experience something new and the Study USA programme provided the perfect opportunity for this. The programme offers both a once in a lifetime opportunity and an incredibly generous scholarship. Going to America as a student will allow me to fully immerse myself in the life and culture of America and provides an excellent opportunity to push myself out of my comfort zone and challenge my beliefs.

“As the programme has a business focus, I will be taking classes that I have not studied before, such as Marketing and Management. This is going to make my university experience more rounded and will provide me with many skills I would not have developed had I solely studied Economics. I have the opportunity to explore new interests, improve my knowledge and develop transferrable skills.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “This has been a challenging year for our students, and we are delighted that they will be able to take part in the programme this coming academic year.

"They will join a growing alumni of students to act as ambassadors for Northern Ireland and our institutions, developing important long-term links and connections between the two countries.

"Through international mobility programmes like Study USA, students are able to enhance their employability skills and also obtain greater intercultural understanding, helping to prepare them for work in a global economy. We wish this year’s students every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about their work in Northern Ireland visit nireland.britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.