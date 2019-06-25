Traditional artists for Ceol na Coille Summer School

Letterkenny based Ceol na Coille Summer School has become one of the ‘must-visit’ weeks of traditional music and its reputation continues to grow.

Situated in Donegal, visitors will learn from the highest calibre of tutors during the event from July 8 to 12. A harmonious mix of local and visiting tutors also will offer classes across a range of instruments at several levels.

Jarlath Henderson with Maeve Gillen Ceol na Coille 2018

This year Dermot Byrne, former Altan member, joins the team of tutors including Brian McGrath – Banjo, Tara Connaghan and Paul O’Shaughnessy – fiddle with Deirdre Scanlan - Traditional Singing. Returning tutors this year include Jarlath Henderson - Uilleann Pipes, Hamish Napier (Piano), Dale McKay (Bodhrán), joined by a host of local tutors for flute, whistle, piano and button accordion, harp and guitar.

Workshops take place in Coláiste Ailigh, a family-friendly venue, were younger inspiring musicians can experience Trad Camp for children, “An Club Gaelach”, Improver classes and Irish Language classes for adults. For teachers, there’s a weeklong CPD course in traditional music approved by the Department of Education and Skills, delivered by Dr Orfhlaith Ní Bhriain of the Univeristy of Limerick.

Building on the success of last year’s diverse series of concerts and album launches, the summer school welcomes the addition of four new venues as part of the ‘session trail’. In addition, there are fantastic, and free to public, afternoon recitals and concerts each day and session trail making Ceol na Coille the place to be. Book early and for information go to: www.ceolnacoille.ie

Jarlath Henderson Band.