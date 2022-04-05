Trench Road/ Sacred Heart Primary School in 2008 and 2009 - Picture special

The Top Of The Hill school’s enrolment and its staff were involved in many activities, from learning to taking part in school plays and concerts - and even starring on the football pitch.
The P1 (Mrs. Wray) class at Sacred Heart Primary School, Trench Road. LS40-117KM
The P1 (Mrs. Cairns) class at Sacred Heart Primary School, Trench Road. LS40-116KM
Orla Gillespie, Trench Road, winner of the 8-10 poetry recital and favourite poem at Carndonagh Feis. (2406SL20)
Pupils from Trench Road Primary School present Macmillan Cancer Support with a cheque for £485, proceeds of their world's biggest coffee morning event. Included are Paul Sweeney, Macmillan Cancer Support, Brendan Bradley, principal, and Agnes Webb, teacher. (2010PG13)