Year 7 pupils who performed an excerpt from 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' at the school's end of year show in the Millennium Theatre(Trench RoadYear 7M3)

Trench Road/ Sacred Heart Primary School in 2008 and 2009 - Picture special

Once again we’ve taken a dander down Memory Lane, and came across a treasure trove of pictures of Trench Road/ Sacred Heart Primary School pupils, taken in 2008 and 2009.

By William Allen
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:13 pm

The Top Of The Hill school’s enrolment and its staff were involved in many activities, from learning to taking part in school plays and concerts - and even starring on the football pitch.

We hope you enjoy these memories of times gone by. Some photos may have been cropped due to the software sending them to the internet.

1.

The P1 (Mrs. Wray) class at Sacred Heart Primary School, Trench Road. LS40-117KM

Photo Sales

2.

The P1 (Mrs. Cairns) class at Sacred Heart Primary School, Trench Road. LS40-116KM

Photo Sales

3.

Orla Gillespie, Trench Road, winner of the 8-10 poetry recital and favourite poem at Carndonagh Feis. (2406SL20)

Photo Sales

4.

Pupils from Trench Road Primary School present Macmillan Cancer Support with a cheque for £485, proceeds of their world's biggest coffee morning event. Included are Paul Sweeney, Macmillan Cancer Support, Brendan Bradley, principal, and Agnes Webb, teacher. (2010PG13)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9