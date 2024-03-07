UC migration could see families lose out on free school meals and uniform grants: Durkan

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called on Education Minister, Paul Givan to extend free school meal and uniform grants for all low-income families in receipt of Universal Credit.

In 2023/24 free school meal applications have been reduced by almost 4000 as well as a drop of uniform grants by 3,500, according to figures obtained under an Assembly Question.

Mr. Durkan said: “The significant reduction in eligible applications is of utmost concern.

“It’s important to consider that these numbers will fall even further ahead of the next school year following the completion of the managed migration of Tax Credit claimants to Universal Credit which will see the eligibility criteria drop from around £16k to under £14k.”

The Foyle MLA said the poorest families are ‘losing out on vital support’ with the cost of living increasing.

"The financial support for uniform costs is the lowest across these islands and escalating prices have already pushed 41% of families across NI into debt. It will be nigh on impossible for those parents to afford uniforms should they be deemed ineligible for a grant under Universal Credit.

“Food poverty is a growing reality within our communities and the thought of pupils here losing out on the guarantee of a hot school meal is deeply distressing.

