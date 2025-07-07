Ulster University officially applies for permission to build  €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) at Derry’s Magee College in milestone move

The Northland Road building will be located on the south western corner of the existing campus behind the Library (MM building) and Teaching Block (MU) and bounded by the Northland Road and perimeter of the campus at Clarence Avenue.

UU has applied for permission to build a bridge from the proposed new Teaching and Student Centre to the MM and MU buildings and to make necessary alterations to the existing buildings to facilitate the development.

The application also includes provision for a café, car parking, landscaping, Solar PV Panels, associated roof plant and machinery, alterations to the existing service road and associated site and access works.

A design and access statement prepared by McAdam Design and submitted in support of the application states that the new TSC ‘aims to expand educational facilities while enhancing the student experience’.

It adds: “Major funding from the Shared Island Fund is to be provided for this major investment at the Derry~Londonderry campus to expand higher education on both sides of the border.

"This investment in Derry~Londonderry will underpin teaching and research cooperation between Ulster University and Atlantic Technological University-Donegal.

"It will also allow the four North West Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together to provide further and higher education in the region.

"The TSC will be a new multi-storey building of c. 5,000m² of new accommodation comprising lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs, and on-campus student services spaces, with connection to the existing Teaching and Library blocks through a high-level bridge and adjustment of ground floor spaces.”

The highly-anticipated new development will provide additional lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and other social areas, enabling the continued expansion of Ulster University’s Derry campus at Magee College.

Announced in 2023, the €44.5m investment by the Government of Ireland is supported by circa £7m of UU reserves to construct the new block, which will be situated off the Northland Road adjacent to the library.

A pre-application consultation was recently held in the Minor Hall at Magee.

The design statement concludes: “The TSC will serve as a landmark educational facility, fostering flexible learning, research collaboration and cross-border academic integration while preserving and enhancing the historic character of the Derry~Londonderry campus.

"The building has a strong relationship with its surroundings, and its design is inspired by how the site has evolved over time, as well as what exists today.

"Through the form and identity of the towers, the building will have a presence on the skyline, much like the vertical expressions seen in listed buildings within the demesne.

"We believe the building is of its place, with a unique design approach that positively contributes to its surroundings and creates an exemplary facility for Ulster University.

"The sensitive and people-first approach to the public realm design will create a series of routes, places and spaces that will be a positive addition to the local area.”

1 . Teaching and Student Centre 2.jpg Ulster University has now officially applied for permission for its new €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) at Derry’s Magee College campus in a milestone move for the third level institution. Photo: McAdam Design Photo Sales

2 . Teaching and Student Centre 13.jpg Ulster University has now officially applied for permission for its new €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) at Derry’s Magee College campus in a milestone move for the third level institution. Photo: McAdam Design Photo Sales

3 . Teaching and Student Centre 12.jpg Ulster University has now officially applied for permission for its new €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) at Derry’s Magee College campus in a milestone move for the third level institution. Photo: McAdam Design Photo Sales

4 . Teaching and Student Centre 3.jpg Ulster University has now officially applied for permission for its new €44.5m Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) at Derry’s Magee College campus in a milestone move for the third level institution. Photo: McAdam Design Photo Sales