Ulster University showcases 'next generation of leaders' at Talent Hub in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ulster University’s ‘Talent Hub’ is an innovative initiative, which is co-designed with industry partner FinTrU and in collaboration with Derry’s Chamber of Commerce, with the aim to connect talented students with local employers to help them foster professional networks.
Around 100 different Global Business and Enterprise students participated in a series of four different co-designed workshops, created between Ulster University Business School and Northwest businesses.
The workshops offered students essential skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities, enhancing their potential employability and ensuring skill alignment with employer needs in the working world.
One part of the event was 'Pitch for Placement'. This segment saw Ulster University’s business students showcasing their very own talents to catch the attention of over 20 local employers and business leaders. These included businesses such as FinTrU, Alchemy, Fujitsu, Kainos, Deloitte and Bio Ledger, from the North West region and beyond, all contending for the opportunity to secure a 12-month work placement within these organisations.
During the event, Caroline O’Neill, founder of DiggforSuccess, hosted a live podcast to inspire the young people with FinTrU's Executive Director, Greg McCann, discussing company culture, collaboration in the Northwest, and ways businesses can elevate the profile of the next generation of leaders.
Caroline spoke her experience collaborating with The Talent Hub: “I truly believe the impact that the Talent Hub has will have a ripple effect for years to come as students embark on life outside of university in the world of work.”
Dr Aisling Reid, Lecturer in Business Enterprise at Ulster University and founder of The Talent Hub, commented on the success of the hub:
“I am so proud of what the Talent Hub has become through co-design and support from local employers. It plays a core role in the North West talent pipeline, connecting future talent with established leaders.
"By building strong partnerships with North West businesses, we are aligning to business needs to develop agile students with professional confidence. The Talent Hub has become a community with a sense of belonging. Together we are celebrating and harvesting talent in the North West region. We have exciting plans to develop the concept further.”
Local businesses are encouraged to get in touch with Dr Aisling Reid, Ulster University to get involved in the next ‘Talent Hub’ in 2024. Email [email protected] to find out more.