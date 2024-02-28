Ulster University students in Derry Playhouse masterclass on making business ideas a reality
‘Developing Innovative Ideas’ was a one-day course that explored entrepreneurship and design thinking and aimed to give practical advice and confidence to get their business ideas off the ground.
The Masterclass was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Support Team in partnership with Ulster University Business School and facilitated by the Catalyst Student Invent team.
It forms part of the Go Succeed programme to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation amongst students completing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation module at the University.
Business Officer at Council Maria McKeever said the course offered students the opportunity to connect and learn from industry leaders.
“The students were engaged in a practical workshop led by an innovation expert,” she said.
“They gained confidence by exploring real problems, co-creating solutions and considering the needs of an inclusive society when developing an idea into a sustainable and profitable enterprise.”
More than 30 students completed the course and received certificates of participation presented by Danielle McNally and Maria McKeever from Council, Jacqueline McCann from Catalyst, Meg Magill Catalyst Invent and Aisling Reid Ulster University.
Go Succeed NI represents a significant investment in local entrepreneurs and businesses, funded by the UK Government and powered by the UK Levelling Up Fund.
For more information or to register interest in the programme, visit go-succeed.com.