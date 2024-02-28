Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Developing Innovative Ideas’ was a one-day course that explored entrepreneurship and design thinking and aimed to give practical advice and confidence to get their business ideas off the ground.

The Masterclass was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Support Team in partnership with Ulster University Business School and facilitated by the Catalyst Student Invent team.

It forms part of the Go Succeed programme to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation amongst students completing the Entrepreneurship and Innovation module at the University.

Students from Ulster University pictured receiving their certificates at Monday's 'Developing Innovative Ideas' at the Playhouse, Derry. Front from left are Molly Carton, Jacqueline McCann, Aoise Gildea, Aisling Reid and Sinead Sweeney. Back from left, Lauren Friel, Daniele McNally, Aoife Heaney, Hollie Monteith, Maria McKeever, and Emma McBrearty. Image by Jim McCafferty.

Business Officer at Council Maria McKeever said the course offered students the opportunity to connect and learn from industry leaders.

“The students were engaged in a practical workshop led by an innovation expert,” she said.

“They gained confidence by exploring real problems, co-creating solutions and considering the needs of an inclusive society when developing an idea into a sustainable and profitable enterprise.”

More than 30 students completed the course and received certificates of participation presented by Danielle McNally and Maria McKeever from Council, Jacqueline McCann from Catalyst, Meg Magill Catalyst Invent and Aisling Reid Ulster University.

This was the first of a number of events to be held as part of the Derry City and Strabane District Council's Business Support Programme. Front from left are: Saffron Mulholland, Jacqueline McCann, Lucie Travers, Aisling Reid and Julia Babiarz. Back from left: Marcus O Hagan John McNamee Maria McKeever Adam McCrea and David Carey. Image by Jim McCafferty.

Go Succeed NI represents a significant investment in local entrepreneurs and businesses, funded by the UK Government and powered by the UK Levelling Up Fund.