Ulster University to showcase ‘Beating the Walls’ at Illuminate in Derry

The composition, named ‘Beating the Walls’, is inspired by Derry’s walls and is described as a Derry homage to American Composer, Alvin Lucier, by Ulster University Lecturer and Composer Rob Casey.

“We wanted to create a piece that paid tribute to Alvin Lucier’s hunger for marrying the marvels of science and music through his unique, poetic compositional voice,” he said.

“Like all great artists, his work asks that we take some time to attend to the wonder that exists in our everyday lives. Our piece, Beating the Walls, traces the elevation of the Derry City Walls in sound, inviting musicians to interact with the contours of the Walls that are so familiar to us.”

Derry’s Illuminate Festival Island of Derry on the city walls overlooking the Bogside. DER2207GS – 011

With the composition being part of the Illuminate Festival in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke stated that ‘Beating the Walls’ will celebrate Derry’s iconic walls through the medium of music and sound.

“The Illuminate festival celebrates the extensive history of our city, and central to that history is the City Walls,” he said.

Mayor Warke went on to praise composer Rob Casey, for encouraging the next generation of musicians to take inspiration from their surroundings.

“I have no doubt it will be a fascinating and thoroughly enjoyable performance from the Ulster University Music students, exploring their creativity and talent.

‘Beating the Walls’ will be performed by Ulster University Music students on Saturday February 26 at St Augustine’s Old School House in Derry.