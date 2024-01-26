Universities minister Simon Harris hails new pact between Ulster University in Derry and Atlantic Technological University
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris officially launched the new collaboration in Letterkenny.
“When it comes to education, we need to adopt an all-Ireland approach and we need to adopt a regional approach. These two universities already have long-standing commitments, but I know they want to do even more in terms of student exchanges, staff exchanges and joint awards,” he said.
The MoU highlights the benefits of collaboration, the exchange of faculty members and technical staff, joint academic programmes, student initiatives, cultural exchanges, and research and consultancy collaborations.
Professor Paul Bartholomew, UU Vice Chancellor said: “UU has for many years collaborated closely with the former institutions which have now combined to form the Atlantic Technological University.
"Our proximity here in the NW has always enabled Derry-Donegal relations and colleagues at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and our Derry~Londonderry campus have played a major part in the formative years of partnership, while a shared specialism in Biomedical Science has fostered a very meaningful knowledge exchange between UU colleagues in IT Sligo for the past few decades.
“Both universities are committed to furthering the objectives of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement to enhance cooperation, connection, and mutual understanding to ensure continued peace and a sustainable future for everyone on this island. This collaboration aims to foster synergy and promote mutually beneficial activities for the regional multi-campus universities.”
Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU said, "Our collaboration aims to create synergies and provide mutually beneficial opportunities for the region on both sides of the border. As two multi-campus universities, we look forward to working with UU colleagues.
“This collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing educational and research initiatives between UU and ATU, aligning with the broader goals of academic advancement and cross-border relations."
The coordination of this collaboration will be overseen by Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, and Mr Paul Hannigan, Head of College at ATU Donegal.
The two multi-campus universities cover a large geographical area with campuses across six counties and approximately 50,000 students combined.