The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris officially launched the new collaboration in Letterkenny.

“When it comes to education, we need to adopt an all-Ireland approach and we need to adopt a regional approach. These two universities already have long-standing commitments, but I know they want to do even more in terms of student exchanges, staff exchanges and joint awards,” he said.

The MoU highlights the benefits of collaboration, the exchange of faculty members and technical staff, joint academic programmes, student initiatives, cultural exchanges, and research and consultancy collaborations.

Prof. Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor University of Ulster, Simon Harris, TD., Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and Dr. Orla Flynn, President ATU. Photo Clive Wasson

Professor Paul Bartholomew, UU Vice Chancellor said: “UU has for many years collaborated closely with the former institutions which have now combined to form the Atlantic Technological University.

"Our proximity here in the NW has always enabled Derry-Donegal relations and colleagues at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and our Derry~Londonderry campus have played a major part in the formative years of partnership, while a shared specialism in Biomedical Science has fostered a very meaningful knowledge exchange between UU colleagues in IT Sligo for the past few decades.

“Both universities are committed to furthering the objectives of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement to enhance cooperation, connection, and mutual understanding to ensure continued peace and a sustainable future for everyone on this island. This collaboration aims to foster synergy and promote mutually beneficial activities for the regional multi-campus universities.”

Paul Hannigan, Heard of College ATU Donegal, Prof. Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor University of Ulster, Simon Harris, TD., Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and Dr. Orla Flynn, President ATU. Backfrom left Una Parsons, Head of College ATU Sligo, Thomas Dowling Head of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Michael Margey, Head of Business Faculty, Gerry Bird, Head of School of Science, University Ulster, Prof. Sandra Moffett, Uluster University, Business School, , Dr. Billy Bennett, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Prf. malachy O'Neill, Director of Regional Engagement Univesity Ulster, Prof Liam McGuire, PBC Research, Dr. Joanne Gallagher, Head of Department of Nursing and Health Studies and Dr. Edel McSharry, Head of School Nursing Helath Science Disability Studies. Photo Clive Wasson

Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU said, "Our collaboration aims to create synergies and provide mutually beneficial opportunities for the region on both sides of the border. As two multi-campus universities, we look forward to working with UU colleagues.

“This collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing educational and research initiatives between UU and ATU, aligning with the broader goals of academic advancement and cross-border relations."

The coordination of this collaboration will be overseen by Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, and Mr Paul Hannigan, Head of College at ATU Donegal.