UU Belfast building on developments at Magee says Bartholomew
Ulster University has said its new campus in Belfast has taken its lead from 'innovations and enhancements already deployed at Ulster University's Derry campus.'
Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew, speaking as the Belfast campus prepares to open its doors to new and returning students and staff on September 19, said: “This new campus development marks a milestone for those who study with us, work with us and partner with us.
"It drives forward a reimagining of the teaching and learning experience first introduced at Magee and Coleraine, accelerating innovation in how we do things and ensuring implementation of best practice."
The university said design and practice already used in Derry, including at Magee's £11m teaching block and through its £1.3m library refurbishment incorporating groups study pods, modern desks, quiet study areas and nearby café space to provide a full range of social, collaborative and progressive learning environments, have informed the new York Street development.
Ulster University is also set to reveal new specialist learning and teaching spaces in the Derry campus, for the health sciences programmes relocating to the city from this semester. These will sit alongside the new facilities developed for the new School of Medicine on the campus and will house around 800 students transferring to study in the city from September.