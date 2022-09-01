UU Belfast building on developments at Magee says Bartholomew

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new enhanced Belfast campus.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew, speaking as the Belfast campus prepares to open its doors to new and returning students and staff on September 19, said: “This new campus development marks a milestone for those who study with us, work with us and partner with us.

"It drives forward a reimagining of the teaching and learning experience first introduced at Magee and Coleraine, accelerating innovation in how we do things and ensuring implementation of best practice."

The university said design and practice already used in Derry, including at Magee's £11m teaching block and through its £1.3m library refurbishment incorporating groups study pods, modern desks, quiet study areas and nearby café space to provide a full range of social, collaborative and progressive learning environments, have informed the new York Street development.

