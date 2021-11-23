Wains’ World - St John’s PS

Eabha: “Pollution is a massive problem in the world now and loads of things can cause it such as car fumes, oil slicks and fish nets in the water. ”

Aoife: “Pollution can cause climate change which can affect different parts of the earth like water, ground and causing things to melt depending on what type of pollution it is.”

Emily: “It can cause the ice to melt which can cause floods and animals like the polar bears are going extinct because their homes are being destroyed.”

St Johns PS

Corey: “A turtle might think a plastic bag is a jellyfish bobbing about and it might eat it and it won’t have enough time to realise that it was plastic and it might die.”

Amelia: “People are littering in the sea and leaving plastic and it’s a bad environment for the animals.”

Jacob: “Burning down things is the problem because if you’re burning down trees, what about the animals that live in the trees? They could lose their home.”

Rossa: “I remember a few years ago there were loads of people on the bus but now the buses be nearly empty and all those people are driving cars which make more toxic gases and pollution.”

