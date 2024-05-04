WATCH: Ardnashee school pupils shine with cover of I See the Light from Tangled at Derry Jazz Festival

Check out these talented young superstars from Ardnashee School & College who performed on the main stage in Guildhall Square on Saturday for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th May 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 15:09 BST
Here the band are performing a rendition of the ballad I See the Light from Tangled as part of their set.

The group got the crowds dancing during their set, which also included a rendition of ‘Bare Necessities’ from The Jungle Book and proved a big hit with the audience.

The young musicians are among hundreds of performers taking to indoor and outdoor stages across the city over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Video by Brendan McDaid/ Derry Journal.

