Watch as teachers and staff in Derry school go above and beyond for Halloween
Pupils in Ardnashee School and College were treated to an amazing performance from teachers and staff as they came to school on Friday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
The teachers and staff, led by Vice Principal Sinead Crossan, danced and cheered in their Halloween costumes for learners as they arrived to school.
Staff can be seen dancing as they encourage the young people to get involved in the Halloween spirit. Learners in the school were also dressed up for a day of Halloween fun in school.
Well done to all the hard-working staff.