'When I saw the facilities at NWRC I was blown away': Choose your local FE College for university level study

North West Regional College (NWRC) has now opened applications for all of their full and part time university level courses beginning in September 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The college, which has five campuses across Derry, Strabane and Limavady, offers Higher Education courses including HNCs, HNDs, Foundation degrees, Professional Qualifications, and Higher Level Apprenticeships, allowing students to study locally, gain real-world skills, and achieve cost savings.

Rebekah Mullan is now studying the Open University Level 4 Higher Education Certificate in Healthcare at NWRC’s Strand Road Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said while many of her friends had to move away to study after A-levels, studying locally at NWRC has been the perfect option for her.

Rebekah Mullan is studying the Open University Level 4 Higher Education Certificate in Healthcare at NWRC.

Rebekah added: “I wanted that practical experience and when I saw the facilities at NWRC I was blown away, especially in the Design Innovation and Assistive Living Centre (DIAL). This was the right decision for me.

“My tutors are all former nurses, and they regularly talk about their experiences and give us so much advice going on placement. I’m currently in the Trauma and Orthopaedics department at Altnagelvin Hospital. My next step is to progress to Year 2 of a Nursing degree with Open University.”

NWRC Offers higher education programmes across different vocational areas designed in partnership with prestigious Higher Education institutions, including Pearson, Queens University Belfast, The Open University and Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many advantages for students who decide to stay local and study at their nearest Further Education College. They will benefit from smaller class sizes allowing for a more focused teaching approach, lecturers have industry experience in their specific subject area, tuition fees are cheaper and the industry standard facilities and equipment help students gain valuable skills and industry accredited qualifications which will improve their employability. All vocational programmes at Further Education colleges are developed in line with industry demand to ensure that they provide the right skills for progression to further study or employment.

If you would like help and advice on your next step our Careers Academy staff are on hand to answer any questions. Call in and see us on campus or email [email protected]