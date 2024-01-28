News you can trust since 1772
Young Derry City fans at the friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George SweeneyYoung Derry City fans at the friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney
18 colourful snaps as Derry City fans return to Brandywell for pre-season Finn Harps visit

DERRY City fans turned out in their numbers at Brandywell to catch a glimpse of Ruaidhri Higgins’ side who got their latest pre-season run-out against Finn Harps.
By Simon Collins
Published 28th Jan 2024, 22:30 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 22:38 GMT

​A first half header from Mark Connolly and a beauty of a strike from Ben Doherty in the second half decided the outcome and there’s plenty for City fans to get excited by with the amount of talent on show on the night.

With the Southend Park stand out of action due to work being carried out on the new North Terrace, hundreds of fans packed into the Mark Farren Stand and the terraces on the Lone Moor Road end for the visit of the Ballybofey men.

It was Derry’s fourth preseason friendly and their second against Harps and it proved a worthy fixture for Higgins’ troops who got more minutes under their belt ahead of the big kick-off on February 16th.

Our photographer George Sweeney was there to take these fantastic photos to mark the occasion.

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

These fans predict a 5-5 thriller at the friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

These fans predict a 5-5 thriller at the friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

Fans at Derry City’s friendly game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

