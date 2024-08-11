Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George SweeneyFans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney
Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

21 brilliant fans photos from Derry City's home clash with Dundalk at Brandywell

By Simon Collins
Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:23 GMT
It might not have been the result Derry City fans were hoping for against Dundalk but that didn’t stop them from enjoying themselves at Brandywell Stadium.

The Candy Stripes fought back for a 1-1 draw against the Lilywhites which didn’t turn out to be as bad a result as it seemed after Friday night’s match as leaders Shelbourne lost to Sligo Rovers 24 hours later.

Derry City fans are fully behind their team as they go in search of that elusive first league title since 1997 and our photographer George Sweeney captured these fabulous photos of spectators arriving at the Lone Moor Road venue for the game.

Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

1. Derry City fans get behind their team

Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

2. Derry City fans get behind their team

Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

3. Derry City fans get behind their team

Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

4. Derry City fans get behind their team

Fans arrive for Derry City’s game against Dundalk in the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DundalkBrandywellLilywhitesCandy Stripes
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice