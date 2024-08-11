The Candy Stripes fought back for a 1-1 draw against the Lilywhites which didn’t turn out to be as bad a result as it seemed after Friday night’s match as leaders Shelbourne lost to Sligo Rovers 24 hours later.

Derry City fans are fully behind their team as they go in search of that elusive first league title since 1997 and our photographer George Sweeney captured these fabulous photos of spectators arriving at the Lone Moor Road venue for the game.