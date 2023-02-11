DERRY City kicked off the 2023 League of Ireland campaign in memorable fashion by lifting the President’s Cup with a comprehensive victory over reigning league champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium hosted the FAI fixture for the first time and the Candy Stripes followed up on their FAI Cup heroics with another trophy in the cabinet after a hugely successful night on Foyleside.

President Michael D. Higgins was in attendance and presented the cup to Derry captain on the night and scorer of the first goal in the 2-0 win, Will Patching and our photographer GEORGE SWEENEY was on hand to capture some magnificent photographs from a special evening at the Lone Moor Road venue.

It promises to be another brilliant season at Brandywell in 2023 and the fans are certainly getting behind Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges.

Check out our photographs from the opening night of the League of Ireland season and make sure to tag and share if you see anyone you recognise!

Derry City fans at President's Cup Derry City fans at the Presidents Cup final at Brandywell on Friday evening.

Mascots pictured with the FAI Men's President's Cup.

The FAI Men's President's Cup.

Derry City fans at President's Cup This young Derry City fan is all smiles for our photographer at the Presidents Cup final at Brandywell on Friday evening.