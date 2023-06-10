News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 136Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 136
Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 136

38 brilliant Derry City fans snaps as Brandywell men draw blank with Bohemians

The sun was shining on Brandywell for Derry City’s final match before taking a well earned two week midseason break.
By Simon Collins
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

A packed Brandywell Stadium was in fine voice and while the home support will have left the ground feeling a sense of injustice after the referee Damien McGraith failed to award a stone-wall penalty in the dying minutes of the match, there were still plenty of smiles and happy faces among the crowd.

Our photographer George Sweeney picked out some excellent photographs from the stands ahead of the stalemate with Bohemians. If you recognise anyone make sure you like and share!

Mascots and Derry City players make their way onto the pitch on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 151

1. Brandywell fun in the sun

Mascots and Derry City players make their way onto the pitch on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 151 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 117

2. Brandywell fun in the sun

Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 117 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 116

3. Brandywell fun in the sun

Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 116 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 124

4. Brandywell fun in the sun

Fans in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the Derry City versus Bohemian game on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS – 124 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Brandywell