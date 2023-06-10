38 brilliant Derry City fans snaps as Brandywell men draw blank with Bohemians
The sun was shining on Brandywell for Derry City’s final match before taking a well earned two week midseason break.
By Simon Collins
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST
A packed Brandywell Stadium was in fine voice and while the home support will have left the ground feeling a sense of injustice after the referee Damien McGraith failed to award a stone-wall penalty in the dying minutes of the match, there were still plenty of smiles and happy faces among the crowd.
Our photographer George Sweeney picked out some excellent photographs from the stands ahead of the stalemate with Bohemians. If you recognise anyone make sure you like and share!
