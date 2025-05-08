10 new images reveal how Derry's new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George will look

By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th May 2025, 10:31 BST
Fresh images have emerged of how Derry’s planned new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George will look once completed.

The Western Trust shared the images as it updated elected members of Derry City & Strabane District Council on the plans this week.

Planning permission for the health hub is expected to be applied for in the near future.

The plans include a redesign of Pennyburn roundabout and a 700 space multi-storey car park. Level 1 of the hub itself will include GP Services, Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) Services; Treatment Room, Mental Health and Women & Family services. Level 2 will include GP Services, MDT Services, Treatment Room and Allied Health Professionals and (AHP) Services. Level 3 will be a Staff area.

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look.

Cityside Health Hub internal floors.

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look.

Cityside Health hub Strand Road entrance.

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look.

Cityside health hub waiting area.

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look.

Cityside Health hub internal.

An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust

Related topics:DerryWestern TrustPlanning permission
