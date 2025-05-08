10 new images reveal how Derry's new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George will look

The Western Trust shared the images as it updated elected members of Derry City & Strabane District Council on the plans this week.

Planning permission for the health hub is expected to be applied for in the near future.

The plans include a redesign of Pennyburn roundabout and a 700 space multi-storey car park. Level 1 of the hub itself will include GP Services, Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) Services; Treatment Room, Mental Health and Women & Family services. Level 2 will include GP Services, MDT Services, Treatment Room and Allied Health Professionals and (AHP) Services. Level 3 will be a Staff area.

1 . Cityside Health Hub internal floors.jpg An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust Photo Sales

2 . Cityside Health hub Strand Road entrance.jpg An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust Photo Sales

3 . Cityside health hub waiting area.jpg An artist's impression of how the new Cityside Health Hub at Fort George in Derry will look. Photo: Western Trust Photo Sales