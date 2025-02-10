10 photographs from Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day conference in Derry

The conference took place in the City Hotel and was an opportunity to share and discuss personal stories as well as the latest research in the field.

Mr. Nesbitt told the audience how he will never forget his first meeting with the 'Pink Ladies' in Derry back in 2011.

The Pink Ladies rebranded in 2023 as Hive Cancer Support.

Hive said the conference was ‘a chance for people to gain knowledge and insight the latest research on cancer and to hear from other leading cancer charities on their ground breaking work and campaigns’.

The conference, which is now in it's seventh year, has consistently attracted some of the leading names in cancer research from around the world and reflects Hive Cancer Support's focus on expanding understanding of the latest discoveries in the cancer field, it said.

Here is a selection of photographs from the conference.

1 . Staff from Hive Cancer Support pictured at the City Hotel at the charity's World Cancer Day Conference with key note speaker Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt. Photo: Hive Photo Sales

2 . The Board of Governors of Hive Cancer Support pictured with NI Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the the World Cancer day Conference in Derry. Photo: Hive Photo Sales

3 . Maureen Collins, Project Manager and Grace Burke Programmes and Services Worker at Hive Cancer Support pictured with NI Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the the World Cancer day Conference in Derry. Photo: Hive Photo Sales