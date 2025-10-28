129 waiting in Derry’s ‘very busy’ Altnagelvin Emergency Department

‘Urgent escalations of people being moved from beds to corridors’ occurring weekly at Altnagelvin A&E, says MLA
Over 120 people were waiting at the Altnagelvin Emergency Department on Monday.

A further 60 plus patients in the department required further onward admission to the general hospital.

"Our ED at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy this evening.

“There are currently 129 patients waiting in the Department

“There are currently 62 patients awaiting admission to the hospital for further treatment and care,” the Western Trust said.

The public were advised they would wait significantly longer while the pressure continued.

Patients will be triaged and treated based on the severity of their condition, the Trust added.

Members of the public are encourage to consider using their Out of Hours GP, Community Pharmacy or the Western Trust Phone First service from 8am – midnight. The Phone First number is 03000206000.

“The volume of patients in our ED makes it very challenging for space. Please attend alone where possible. Exceptions are made for children, vulnerable adults or people with communication difficulties,” the Trust said.

