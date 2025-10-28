Over 120 people were waiting at the Altnagelvin Emergency Department on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further 60 plus patients in the department required further onward admission to the general hospital.

"Our ED at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy this evening.

“There are currently 129 patients waiting in the Department

Altnagelvin A&E

“There are currently 62 patients awaiting admission to the hospital for further treatment and care,” the Western Trust said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public were advised they would wait significantly longer while the pressure continued.

“Patients will be triaged and treated based on the severity of their condition, the Trust added.

Members of the public are encourage to consider using their Out of Hours GP, Community Pharmacy or the Western Trust Phone First service from 8am – midnight. The Phone First number is 03000206000.

“The volume of patients in our ED makes it very challenging for space. Please attend alone where possible. Exceptions are made for children, vulnerable adults or people with communication difficulties,” the Trust said.