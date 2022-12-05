13 photographs of Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnership 10th anniversary

The Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnership charity celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel recently.
The celebration event, organised by Sandra Campbell and the North West Rare Disease Support Group, was a hopeful and positive gathering.
1. Sarah Callaghan & Patrick Toland with members of APG for Rare Disease, Mark H Durkan MLA (Chair), Maolíosa McHugh MLA (Vice Chair) and Ciara Ferguson MLA.
Photo: Lorcan Doherty
2. Caroline McFerran, Patrick Toland, Edel Rogan and Anne-Marie O’Loan (NIRDP Board)
Photo: Lorcan Doherty
3. Jan Wright (Fragile X Society ), Sarah, Anne- Marie & Conan Donnelly (CEO Niemann-Pick Disease Registry)
Photo: Lorcan Doherty
4. Back L-R : Frances Murphy (Co founder), Tanya Boggs (former Project Officer), Rosemary, Christine Collins MBE (Co founder NIRDP), Rosaline, Anne-Marie, Jan and Conan. Front, Sandra Campbell, (Board Advisor & Coordinator Foyle & NW), Sarah Callaghan and Rhoda Walker.
Photo: Lorcan Doherty