Sixty-six per cent of people who contacted smoking cessation services in the Western last last year successfully quit tobacco.

This was the highest rate in the North with 1,325 people successfully getting off cigarettes.

The Department of Health has published statistical tables relating to smoking cessation services for 2023/24.

Information on people accessing smoking cessation services was supplied to the Public Health Agency by providers of the service.

In 2023/24, a total of 2,008 people were reported to have set a quit date through smoking cessation services accessed in the Western Trust geography.

This was the second highest total in the North behind the Southern Trust where 2,156 people set a quit date.

Across the North as a whole there were 9,196 aspiring quitters. The Western Trust accounted for 22 per cent of these.

Fifty-one per cent of the Western Trust would-be quitters were men; 49 per cent were women.

At the 4-week follow-up 1,325 people in the Western Trust (66 per cent of those setting a quit date) reported that they had successfully quit, 15 per cent had not quit and 18 per cent could not be contacted for the follow-up.

Nineteen per cent were aged 18-34; 22 per cent were aged between 35 and 44; 33 per cent were aged between 45 and 59; and 25 per cent were aged over 60.

The Western Trust posted the highest smoking cessation success rate in 2023/24.

Across the North as a whole at the 4-week follow-up 5,553 people (60 per cent of those setting a quit date) reported that they had successfully quit, 20 per cent had not quit and 20 per cent could not be contacted for the follow-up.

Of 51 women who were recorded as being pregnant in the Western Trust geography, at the 4-week follow-up, 38 (75 per cent) reported to have successfully quit, eight (16 per cent) had not quit, and five (10 per cent) were not able to be contacted.

More generally the overall decline in tobacco usage across the North is reflected.

The number of people reported to have set a quit date remains lower than a decade ago when 21,779 people did so in 2014/15. Cigarette smoking prevalence has also fallen over a similar time period from 22% in 2014/15 to 14% in 2022/23.