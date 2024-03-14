1353 RoI cancer patients have been treated at Derry’s North West Cancer Centre
The Minister was asked specifically how many oncology patients from County Donegal receive treatment at the hospital by the Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson.
The state-of-the-art North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin opened in 2017 and patients from Donegal are regularly treated at the Derry hospital funded by the southern Health Service Executive (HSE) on a pro-rata basis.
"Cross Border arrangements have been in place with Republic of Ireland (ROI) since 2017 for radiotherapy services. A total of 1353 RoI oncology patients have received radiotherapy treatment at the NWCC, Altnagelvin Hospital.
"This figure includes 268 patients treated during the calendar year 2023. Patients are funded by the Health Services Executive through a service level agreement with Western HSC Trust.
“NWCC offers treatment for palliative patients across all tumour sites and radical treatments for Breast, Prostate, Lung, Gastrointestinal and Skin,” the minister confirmed.