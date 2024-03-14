1353 RoI cancer patients have been treated at Derry’s North West Cancer Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Minister was asked specifically how many oncology patients from County Donegal receive treatment at the hospital by the Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson.

The state-of-the-art North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin opened in 2017 and patients from Donegal are regularly treated at the Derry hospital funded by the southern Health Service Executive (HSE) on a pro-rata basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Cross Border arrangements have been in place with Republic of Ireland (ROI) since 2017 for radiotherapy services. A total of 1353 RoI oncology patients have received radiotherapy treatment at the NWCC, Altnagelvin Hospital.

The North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital. DER2126GS - 131

"This figure includes 268 patients treated during the calendar year 2023. Patients are funded by the Health Services Executive through a service level agreement with Western HSC Trust.