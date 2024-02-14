14 photographs of passengers enjoying Chat-Tea Train trip from Derry to Coleraine

Kevin Leonard, Senior Social Worker, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “We were delighted to welcome over 80 people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card to our first Chat-Tea Train event for 2024. Even with the inclement weather it did not deter passengers to get out for a much needed chat and day trip to Coleraine!

“Before boarding the train from Waterside Train Station to Coleraine passengers enjoyed performances from the talented U3A Ukulele Band and Lilliput Theatre Company.

"Passengers then had the option of free time to grab a cup of tea/coffee, bite to eat or shop at their leisure in Coleraine town and then made the return journey to back to Derry/Londonderry.

“This was our third Chat-Tea train event and with the positive feedback it has once again greatly benefitted people in our local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation.

"We are very grateful for the interest and support from local media and it was wonderful to get the opportunity to talk about this initiative to BBC Sunday Morning TV presenter Holly Hamilton who along with her film crew joined us on our Chat-Tea train this week.”

Shona McEleney,GP Social Work Assistant, Glendermott Medical Practice, Waterside Health Centre said: “This initiative has provided an opportunity for people to reminisce about their early childhood memories of travelling by train to the seaside and has built new friendships for some of the people who joined our first Chat-Tea train back in October 2023.

"Holly chatted to two local ladies Kathleen Carr and Anna Cassidy from the Waterside, who met whilst boarding the train and their friendship has continued to blossom since then which is wonderful to see.”

